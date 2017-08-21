Area cyclers raise money to aid MS

A Steele County couple is hitting the back roads of Minnesota and Wisconsin to raise money to aid in the cure for a crippling disease.

Carl and Denise Wieman of Owatonna took part in the 32nd Annual Multiple Sclerosis River Road Run this past weekend. The run was a motorcycle tour that ventured from the south metro and went into western Wisconsin before ending up in Hastings.

“We ride for one reason—to help those with MS,” Carl Wieman said as he checked over his 1986 Honda Gold Wing prior to taking off Saturday morning from Leo’s South in Lakeville. “We ride to try and find a cure for MS. We ride because we can and for those that can not.”

The Wiemans have been coordinating the run, which attracts as many as 50 riders for the two-day motorcycle tour. They have raised more than $65,000 over the past 16 years.

The money raised from the fundraiser is used for research to find a cure for MS. The Wiemans have a personal stake in the ride as Denise’s niece, Lori Serbus, had MS for about 23 years before passing away in 2004 from complications caused by the disease.

“We want to help others like Lori that have this devastating disease,” Carl Wieman said. “For us, hoping that they don’t have to go through what Lori did,” he said as he became choked up with tears.