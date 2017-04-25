Board selects new Medford superintendent

Medford’s search for a new superintendent has come to an early conclusion. Mark Ristau, Medford’s current elementary school principal, was announced as the school board’s pick at the last board meeting.

Ristau would be replacing Rich Dahman who is taking over as superintendent in Winona.

“A new challenge is always exciting,” Ristau said when asked about the possibility of being superintendent. Ristau has been serving as Medford’s elementary principal since 2004.

A Minnesota native, he went to college at Winona State University, where he earned a degree in elementary education with a history minor and coaching licensure. In 2003, he received his superintendent’s licensure from St. Mary’s University.

Ristau’s own children are in the Medford school system, and he looks forward to helping make it even better. “We have some really good things in place, and we’ll continue doing them,” said Ristau. If he serves as superintendent, he’ll look at creating a “needs inventory” with the schools and community to see where Medford school district can improve.

His position as superintendent is pending contract negotiations, including whether or not it will be an interim position or a full three-year contract.