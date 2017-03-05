BP woman part of winning dance duo

A Blooming Prairie young woman was part of a winning dance duo in the Seventh Annual Dancing with Our Steele County Stars competition held in the Medford High School Auditorium on Saturday night, April 29.

Kara Kubista, a 2013 graduate of Blooming Prairie High School, and a friend, Nate Chesney of Owatonna teamed to win two of the four awards given at the contest.

Kara grew up dancing at Jill Haggard Academy of Dance for 18 years and also became a teaching assistant there. Kara says she has always had a passion for theater and dance.

The Steele County Dancing show is patterned after the popular national television series that has aired for 12 years. Edna Ringhofer is the chief organizer of the local event, representing the sponsor, Healthy Seniors of Steele County. Brian and Lynette Dawley were choreographers for the show.

Ringhofer reported fundraising totaled at just under $40,000 by the nine couples in the competition. That includes sale of tickets and money donated by those participating in public voting by placing money in a vase which also collected audience vote totals.

Four different awards were presented at the conclusion of the dance event.

Kubista and Chesney won the Judges’ Award based on performance. They also placed first in the Audience Choice Award category. Amanda and John Simon placed third and Patti and John Kark were second.