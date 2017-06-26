Community to celebrate sesquicentennial in grand style

After months of preparation, the big weekend is upon us.

Blooming Prairie will celebrate its sesquicentennial beginning Sunday with a big 150th birthday party in the park. In case of rain, the festivities will move to the Servicemen’s Club.

Besides marking the 150th, the city will also celebrate the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July that has become a trademark in the community for decades. Officials decided to combine the two celebrations into one big one over the Fourth. They are touting the extravaganza as “four days of fun.”

Over the past week, chamber officials have been busy sprucing up Main Street by adding different color benches in front of various businesses. Flower pots were also displayed earlier this spring.

The four-day festivities will kick off on Saturday with a Blooming Prairie Cemetery Walk from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the BP Cemetery. The walk had been rescheduled from May because of weather.

From 2:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Boys & Girls Club of Blooming Prairie will host its annual Ribfest at the Servicemen’s Club.

Sunday’s big 150th party kicks off at 12 p.m. with a kiddie parade. At 12:30 p.m., there will be a blessing in the park and picnic followed by a group photo at 1:15 p.m. A balloon release, cake and ice cream will be at 1:30 p.m.

Walter’s Wheelhouse Band will perform from 3 to 6 p.m. The star of Walter’s is Janelle Kendall, a graduate of Blooming Prairie and now the Stearns County attorney in St. Cloud. The band also features her two adult sons.

“I’m jazzed to be performing in my hometown,” Kendall said.

Various businesses, groups and organizations will have displays in the park Sunday afternoon. Local businesses have come up with some creative ways to celebrate the community’s 150th anniversary.

Among the excitement, residents will get the opportunity to spin a Wheel O’ Cash as a chance to win some extra bucks. Farmers and Merchants Bank of Blooming Prairie will be sponsoring the wheel.

The Times will be offering $15 subscription specials for new and renewals as a tribute to vintage pricing.

The annual old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration will take place Monday and Tuesday with the bulk of the activities on Tuesday.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on the Fourth, sign-up will take place for folks who want to get in a great morning workout for the annual Awesome Blossom Run/Walk. This year the Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a variety of events that allow everyone to get involved.