Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Home / Steele County Times / Community / THE EMPTY CHAIR
Worlein Funeral Home of Austin and Bloooming Prairie has unveiled The Empty Chair to pay tribute to veterans and their families. The chairs are placed at funeral services to honor a departed veteran.

THE EMPTY CHAIR

Tue, 10/10/2017 - 1:14pm admin1
Worlein’s vows to remember departed vets
By: 
Howard Lestrud

Veterans are to be remembered with honor, believes the staff of Worlein Funeral Home of Blooming Prairie and Austin.

Just two weeks ago, The Empty Chair, made its debut at funeral services at First Lutheran Church of Blooming Prairie for military veteran Joe Wurst of Blooming Prairie. 

The Empty Chair was placed alongside pews that held veterans making up an Honor Guard and a group of current and retired members of the Blooming Prairie Fire Department.

Mary Kittelson, community services director for Worlein, says The Empty Chair is a visual symbol of respect, gratitude and appreciation.  It honors and represents the unique sacrifices made by veterans and their families, she said.

Traditionally at military funerals, Worlein kept a chair empty in the military escort section.

"We felt that most individuals attending a service of a veteran were unaware of the significance of this empty chair," said Kittelson.

Kittelson and director Dan McRaith were visiting one day about The Empty Chair and expanded on the idea of bringing more meaning to this part of a military honors service. 

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media