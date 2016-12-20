Thursday, December 22, 2016
LeMar Nelson gets a visit from Robin DeLap as he rests up after fall.

Get Well LeMar

Tue, 12/20/2016
By: 
Mark DeLap

LeMaar Nelson - a living legend in Blooming Prairie, and our 84-year-old sports reporter took a nasty spill this week following his chemo therapy which had weakened him. He is in the ICU at Austin - Mayo. He is doing well and they are keeping him for observation until Thursday. He informed me that he is still going to write up the stories about the games this week! GET WELL LEMAR. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Shown here with Steele County Times Sales Manager, Robin DeLap.

