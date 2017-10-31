Friday, November 3, 2017
Home / Steele County Times / Community / The Great Pumpkin
Kevin Walsh of rural Ellendale grew three giant pumpkins this year with the top two weighing in at 1,480 and 1,440 pounds. He earned honors at two contests in Iowa and Stillwater this fall. He is sitting on the pumpkin that was chosen as the ugliest pumpkin in one of the contests.

The Great Pumpkin

Tue, 10/31/2017 - 12:30pm admin1
Ellendale man grows whoppers of pumpkins
By: 
Rick Bussler

Kevin Walsh didn’t need to search very far or long for the great pumpkin this Halloween. He found it right in his rural Ellendale back yard.

In fact, he stumbled across three giants of pumpkins weighing 1,480, 1,440 and 1,300 pounds each. The largest one brought him ninth place and a $300 cash prize in the giant pumpkin weigh-off during Stillwater Harvest Fest a couple weeks ago. 

Walsh said the Stillwater weigh-off is one of the biggest pumpkin contests in the world. “I was hoping to get in the top 10 and I did,” he said.

The Stillwater contest was held on the same day as another huge pumpkin weigh-in at the Circleville Pumpkin Show in Ohio where the top pumpkin was 1,701 pounds. The record at the Ohio show is 1,964 pounds in 2014. 

Walsh doesn’t only know how to grow pumpkins big, but also ugly. He placed in the top three for the ugliest pumpkin at a contest in Iowa earlier this fall.

Growing pumpkins has become a hobby for Walsh over the past four years. 

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media