Kevin Walsh didn’t need to search very far or long for the great pumpkin this Halloween. He found it right in his rural Ellendale back yard.

In fact, he stumbled across three giants of pumpkins weighing 1,480, 1,440 and 1,300 pounds each. The largest one brought him ninth place and a $300 cash prize in the giant pumpkin weigh-off during Stillwater Harvest Fest a couple weeks ago.

Walsh said the Stillwater weigh-off is one of the biggest pumpkin contests in the world. “I was hoping to get in the top 10 and I did,” he said.

The Stillwater contest was held on the same day as another huge pumpkin weigh-in at the Circleville Pumpkin Show in Ohio where the top pumpkin was 1,701 pounds. The record at the Ohio show is 1,964 pounds in 2014.

Walsh doesn’t only know how to grow pumpkins big, but also ugly. He placed in the top three for the ugliest pumpkin at a contest in Iowa earlier this fall.

Growing pumpkins has become a hobby for Walsh over the past four years.