The Larson Family have faced great odds the past 18 months as Nick was diagnosed with kidney cancer and had to have a 12 x 12 cm tumor removed along with his kidney. Join us for the "Where's Mark" segment where we take an intimate look at their journey from the Larson living room.

UPDATE: The chemo pill that Nick was prescribed is not working, and they are now exploring other options. Please keep this family in your prayers.