Just for Kix shakes it up for spring

“Get on your feet” was theme for the spring dance show in Owatonna Sunday night at the Four Seasons Centre.

“We were supposed to be at OHS,” said Just For Kix (JFK) director, Victoria Johnson. “It just got too big.” And Johnson and company had to secure another venue.

The location was different in that the dancers would be dancing on cement rather than a wooden gymnasium floor. Johnson said that she was a little apprehensive, but knew that it was only for one performance.

And what a performance it was. From tiny girls who hadn’t yet learned to write, to both young and middle aged dads who donned dancing shoes. The teams came forth with great fanfare and exuberance as they danced to everything from hip-hop to 60s pop. For the dads, it was more like a scene from “Sweatin’ to the oldies.” The crowd enjoyed those special dances almost as much as the dads getting a chance to dance with their daughters.

The pre-first grade girls and their dads danced to “Hero” and brought tears, smiles and laughter from the audience. The 7th-12th grade girls did a rousing western show with their dads, dancing to the theme of “Rodeo.” That, of course brought “hoots and hollers” from the crowd and towels were ready for the dads as their dances concluded. The 2nd-sixth grade girls danced with their dads in a summer spectacular and danced in swimwear to the Beach Boys.

After Senior Kix performed and brought down the house with “Salsa,” the senior awards were handed out with tears coming from director, Johnson. Some of the dancers had been there since the program originated 11 years ago.

A grand finale was a culmination of every dancer (minus the dads) on that huge stage, dancing, jumping, waving flags and props and performing to “Get on your feet.” The crowd responded with a standing ovation and at the culmination of their final dance of the year, many awards were handed out to the dancers for their years of service.

Other dance coaches were Taylor Scott, Kyra Rahn, Sydney Sampson, Cayce Tekautz, Arianna Volkman and Bailey Rau.