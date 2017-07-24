Litomysl celebrates summer

Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Litomysl will be showing off its country church pride at its 46th Annual Summer Festival on Sunday, July 30.

The 140 families of the parish will host the event which is one of the largest summer parish festivals held in Minnesota each year. The country style festival draws people from a wide population in southeastern Minnesota.

Litomysl is Czech for “wistful thoughts.” Holy Trinity Church dates back to 1878, when settlers in the Litomysl community built their first church.

The Litomysl community is actually named after the original Litomysl, located about 100 miles east of Prague. In 1940-41 Czech settlers built the stone church where parishioners worship today. It is one of the largest stone churches in the nation; members of the parish brought over 600 loads of rock from their fields to build it.

Czech traditions, from delightful pastries to polka music will be alive and well once again in Litomysl, located eight miles south of Owatonna.

A Polka Mass will kick off Litomysl Summer Festival activities at 10 a.m. in the air conditioned, handicapped accessible Holy Trinity Catholic Church. The Mass will have participants singing traditional hymns to the beat of polka music led by the Litomyslaneous Group.

Also participating in the Polka Mass will be the Owatonna Knights of Columbus #945’s Fourth Degree in full regalia.

Music will echo throughout the grounds on Sunday. Preceding the Mass, the Owatonna Knights of Columbus Choir will perform in the church. Hans Hohrman will entertain visitors with his accordion near the school building, while the “Dan Stursa Band” and “The Sand Creek Connection Band”