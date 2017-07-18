The memories of our 150th parade

The midpoint of the summer has come and gone and thoughts have turned to final summer vacation plans, fall sports preparations and a new school year. Since we are celebrating our 150th birthday all year long, the Steele County Times is also looking ahead at our final thoughts on looking back.

The birthday bash, and the Fourth of July events have left us all with some sweet memories. Each one had a story, a memory or a piece of history that will linger long into our next 150 years. 50 years from now, in 2067, some of us will be gone and some of us will be trying to recall what happened in 2017.

People will be heading back to revisit our archives here at the Times and we try to record as much as possible as a time capsule for those future generations. For those reading this page in 2067, we want to say that we had a blast.

Many said it was the most spectacular four-day event that had ever come to Blooming Prairie. There was something for everyone and even nature itself held off any inclement weather until after that last firework flashed in the sky.

Our chamber of commerce worked tirelessly to bring it about and to rally our troops and generals in their individual assignments to make this little city a big deal in southeast Minnesota. To those who helped to make it a reality, to those who participated in the revelry and to those who are in the generations afar off, here’s a last glimpse at some of the faces touched by the 150th celebration.