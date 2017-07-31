Owatonna goes crazy

The summer daze turned into a summer craze this weekend in Owatonna.

Starting last Thursday, the city kicked off its annual three-day Crazy Days Celebration.

Sponsored by the Owatonna Business Partnership, vendors and shops set up tents and tables along Main Street into Central Park. Local businesses slashed prices for a summer sale, while community groups hosted games for families.

Friday was Kids Day in Central Park. Organizations like Steele County United Way hosted games and educational booths for young children. At 10:30 a.m. the children’s parade started down Main Street. Children in costumes and crazy hair walked the route waving to their families in the crowd.

After the parade, children could come up on the Central Park stage to enter contests for best costume and craziest hair. One group of girls dressed as the Powderpuff Girls, while one girl in a Batgirl costume came onstage with her younger sisters in Wonder Woman costumes.

Best costume went to Aerie, 5, and her younger brother Jackson for dressing as tiny superheroes Owlette and Gekko respectively.

Aerie was excited to be dressed as Owlette. “She flies, and she saves the day,” she said with a grin afterwards. The prizes she and her brother won for their costumes were her favorite part of crazy days.

For the crazy hair contest, first place went to a young girl named Josephine, who had balloons attached to her small head by long ribbons braided into her hair.