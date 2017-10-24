SERVICE FOR OTHERS

Behind the backdrop of a beautiful fall day, 17 volunteers donated their sweat and talents to help build the latest Habitat for Humanity home in Steele County Friday.

With hammers pounding and siding being cut to size, there were volunteers everywhere—inside and outside the home under construction on Glendale Street on the west side of Owatonna. The home is being built for Dessa and Calvin Chambers and their four children between the ages of 5 and 13.

“With 17 people, it’s double what we usually have,” said Ellen Heydon, community engagement coordinator for Habitat for Humanity. “We have six outside while the rest are inside doing sheetrock. They all volunteer their time.”

On Friday, volunteers from the state office of the Catholic Daughters of America and local courts pitched in to help. Habitat for Humanity of Steele-Waseca is the recipient of a grant from the Catholic Daughters. When the house is completed later this year, Catholic Daughters will turn over a $10,000 check to Habitat, according to Lori Mickelson of the Waseca chapter of Catholic Daughters.

The grant is supported by Gummi Bear candy that was sold by the Owatonna court in local grocery stores earlier this month. Throughout October, courts from all over the state distributed Gummi candy for monetary donations.

“Our mission is unity and charity,” Mickelson said just before heading back into the house to do more construction. “We love doing service projects for others.”

Habitat for Humanity broke ground on the house in early July. The non-profit organization hopes to finish the house by the end of the year. “We hope to have them in by Dec. 31,” Heydon said. “We’d love to see them home for Christmas.”