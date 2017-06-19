Straight River Days dodged the dreaded drops

Straight River Days 2017 was months in the planning, but all too soon. All that was left was a huge digital footprint of pictures, stories, videos and sweet memories.

The festivities kicked off last Thursday night with the fourth annual Miss Medford Pageant at the Holiday Inn & Suites. There were 28 participants in this year’s contest and Rachel Bluhm was officially crowned Miss Medford with Jenna McCarthy taking first runner-up.

The Junior Miss Medford crown was placed upon the head of Payton Ristau with first runner-up Morgan Jones and second runner-up Samantaha Luebben at her side. Little Miss Medford went to Lauren Ristau with Ashlin Havumaki taking the First runner-up crown and Maria Jones taking the second runner-up crown.

As it got closer to the weekly TGIF and all the events that Medford had on tap, in stepped our bi-polar Mother Nature off her meds.

The skies grew dark. To quote a line from Medford’s stellar performance of the Wizard of Oz, “the wind began to switch, the house to pitch, and suddenly the hinges started to unhitch… and oh, what happened then was rich.”