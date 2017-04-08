Rave reviews were heard by filled biscuit customers at the 46th Annul Litomysl Summer Festival on Sunday, July 30.

A highlight of the Litomysl festival was picking up Buchte, the filled biscuit.

"They are simply the best and they get better," exclaimed regular customer Marilyn Tollefson of Blooming Prairie. "You can't beat them," she added as she carried the popular food item to her car.

Jean Markl of RBV, California, was another satisfied customer. She bought 12 dozen of the delicacies. She attended the festival with her sister Joyce Gmahl from Mora. "We once ate a dozen of our biscuits before we got back to Mora," Markl said.

"This is what we grew up with," said Markl, of Czech descent.

Alice Spinler, one of the key Festival volunteers, said 310 batches of biscuits were made the first day and 356 dozen were made the second day. The first day baking was for orders only. The workers also made 21 dozen buns.