Used to giving, food shelf director needs help of his own

He's a man who has helped many Steele County residents over the years.

Now, it's time for the Steele County community to help Alonso Hernandez in his battle to improve his health, deteriorated by two malfunctioning kidneys.

A spaghetti supper and silent auction will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Owatonna Eagles Club to raise funds, which will help Hernandez pay for ongoing medical expenses not covered by insurance.