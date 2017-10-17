Thursday, October 19, 2017
Home / Steele County Times / Community / Used to giving, food shelf director needs help of his own
Alonso Hernandez has been a familiar face at the Steele County Food Shelf in Owatonna. A special spaghetti supper and silent auction are planned as a fundraiser for Hernandez from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Owatonna Eagles Club. Hernandez is scheduled to receive a kidney transplant on Oct. 24 from his son, Ashley.

Used to giving, food shelf director needs help of his own

Tue, 10/17/2017 - 1:33pm admin1
Fundraiser planned for kidney transplant recipient
By: 
HOWARD LESTRUD

He's a man who has helped many Steele County residents over the years.

Now, it's time for the Steele County community to help Alonso Hernandez in his battle to improve his health, deteriorated by two malfunctioning kidneys.

A spaghetti supper and silent auction will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Owatonna Eagles Club to raise funds, which will help Hernandez pay for ongoing medical expenses not covered by insurance.

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media