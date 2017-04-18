WWI history takes on new life

2017 marks the hundredth anniversary of “The Great War” or World War I, and the Steele County Historical Society formally opened their exhibit on it last Thursday.

The exhibit, which is set to run for two years, covers both the nation at large, and Steele County in particular, during the time of America’s entrance into the war. The exhibit showcases the uniforms and equipment of soldiers, as well the conditions they lived in overseas in “the trenches.” Several displays also show how life was progressing on the Homefront, while the “the boys” were overseas. Visitors can learn about the women’s suffrage movement, as well as the impact of war on immigration.

The exhibit offers several interactive features. A movie on WWI battle techniques plays inside a recreated bunker. Music written during the war plays over speakers at the press of a button. Real letters home from Steele County residents who fought in WWI can even be read at the exhibit’s post office.