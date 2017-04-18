Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Home / Steele County Times / Community / WWI history takes on new life

WWI history takes on new life

Tue, 04/18/2017 - 4:32pm admin1
By: 
Emily Schoenbeck

2017 marks the hundredth anniversary of “The Great War” or World War I, and the Steele County Historical Society formally opened their exhibit on it last Thursday.

The exhibit, which is set to run for two years, covers both the nation at large, and Steele County in particular, during the time of America’s entrance into the war. The exhibit showcases the uniforms and equipment of soldiers, as well the conditions they lived in overseas in “the trenches.” Several displays also show how life was progressing on the Homefront, while the “the boys” were overseas. Visitors can learn about the women’s suffrage movement, as well as the impact of war on immigration.

The exhibit offers several interactive features. A movie on WWI battle techniques plays inside a recreated bunker. Music written during the war plays over speakers at the press of a button. Real letters home from Steele County residents who fought in WWI can even be read at the exhibit’s post office.

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media