Food Shelf concert set for March 26

The 23rd-annual Food Shelf Christian music concert will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at First Baptist Church in Kasson.

Performers, all from Dodge County, will include Teresa Scripture and her young sons; Concord Five, a group from West Concord; Bob & Lou Clifford; two groups from the First Baptist Church in Kasson; and Brian Knudson, a member of the Rochester Male Chorus.

There will be bars and cookies, and coffee served by the church ladies.

The event is handicapped-accessible and open to the public. Money and canned donations will be accepted for the Dodge County Food Shelf.