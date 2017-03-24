Saturday, March 25, 2017
Food Shelf concert set for March 26

Fri, 03/24/2017 - 11:34am admin1
The 23rd-annual Food Shelf Christian music concert will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at First Baptist Church in Kasson.
Performers, all from Dodge County, will include Teresa Scripture and her young sons; Concord Five, a group from West Concord; Bob & Lou Clifford; two groups from the First Baptist Church in Kasson; and Brian Knudson, a member of the Rochester Male Chorus. 
There will be bars and cookies, and coffee served by the church ladies.
The event is handicapped-accessible and open to the public. Money and canned donations will be accepted for the Dodge County Food Shelf.
Call SEMCAC Food Shelf manager Audrey Erwin at (507) 634-4350 for more information.

