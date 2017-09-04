Monday, April 10, 2017
Art instructor Marie Torkelson is pictured with, from left, seventh-graders Alys Kleeberger and Olivia Twaddle; eighth-grader Olivia Smith; fifth-grader Megan Giese; and sixth-grader Eric Fagerlind.K-M Elementary School artists include (clockwise from top left): Wesley Troke, second grade, “Faith Ringgold” self-portrait; Emma Johnson, fourth grade, angel sculpture; Natalie Willette, fourth grade, angel sculpture; Aislinn Parkin, third grade, Van Gogh “Starry Night”; Jenai Sandstrom, third grade, Grandma Moses embroidery; Grant Scherger, first grade, Joan Miro whimsical drawing; Brynna Welper, second grade, sandpaper print; and Caden Ziegenhagen, second grade, Jasper Johns American flag.

K-M art students honored

Sun, 04/09/2017 - 12:52pm admin1
By: 
RICHARD JOHNSON DCI Managing Editor

Kasson-Mantorville Visual Arts educators celebrated Youth Art Month with an open house March 27 in the Learning Center at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

A reception was held to honor students who had works of art exhibited during the 23rd-annual Zumbro Education District Traveling Art Show. Each received an award certificate.

The Art Show began in Stewartville, where 84 student art works were on exhibit for a week, and progressed to  Hayfield, Blooming Prairie,  Triton and Byron Primary schools.

The show will be held April 7-18 at Pine Island High School.

