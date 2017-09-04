K-M art students honored

Kasson-Mantorville Visual Arts educators celebrated Youth Art Month with an open house March 27 in the Learning Center at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

A reception was held to honor students who had works of art exhibited during the 23rd-annual Zumbro Education District Traveling Art Show. Each received an award certificate.

The Art Show began in Stewartville, where 84 student art works were on exhibit for a week, and progressed to Hayfield, Blooming Prairie, Triton and Byron Primary schools.

The show will be held April 7-18 at Pine Island High School.