Kujath earns ExCEL award

Kasson-Mantorville’s Markayla Kujath was among high school juniors honored with an ExCEL Award by the Minnesota State High School League, March 18 during the girls state basketball tournament.

ExCEL (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) is a recognition award given annually to high school juniors who are leaders in their schools and demonstrate a strong commitment to community service, according to the MSHSL. The program is sponsored by Wells Fargo.

“The ExCEL program fulfills the League’s mission to recognize students who go beyond the classroom and the fields of competition to demonstrate leadership and community loyalty,” said League associate director Lisa Lissimore, who oversees the award program. “Their achievements are not measured by finishing first. Rather, their achievements are gauged by what they have given back to others.”

ExCEL award recipients are engaged in life-changing projects that build stronger, healthier, and safer communities, the MSHSL said. They work voluntarily to end hunger, house the homeless, help the environment, and raise funds for medical research.

Many of the students are involved in 4-H and FFA outreach activities, while others coach youth sports, teach Sunday school, assist seniors, visit shelters, and tutor at-risk kids.