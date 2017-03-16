Triton singers honored at contest

The following Triton High School choir students received superior ratings at the Section Solo/Ensemble contest, held Monday, March 6 at Riverland Community College in Austin.

Solos: Kiana Komatsu, Coltan Smisek, Shawnna Crawford, Natalie Donner, Rhylan Peterson.

Duets: Caitlyn Sowieja and Olivia Anderson; Taylor Schandorff and Natalie Donner; Brady Essig and Drew Kelly; Kindra Kubat and Kiara Boeck; Kyrielle and Rhylan Peterson.

Music ensembles: Kyrielle Peterson, Tatyanna Bond, Larissa Lumsden, Katie Scherger and Taylor Schandorff.

Rhythm of Life - Olivia Anderson, Molly McCool, Haylee Sawyer, Caitlyn Sowieja and Olivia Zill.

My Heart’s in the Highland - Rene Cortez, Cody Marquardt, Rhylan Peterson and Hunter Welch.