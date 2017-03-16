Triton singers honored at contest
Thu, 03/16/2017 - 12:47pm admin1
The following Triton High School choir students received superior ratings at the Section Solo/Ensemble contest, held Monday, March 6 at Riverland Community College in Austin.
Solos: Kiana Komatsu, Coltan Smisek, Shawnna Crawford, Natalie Donner, Rhylan Peterson.
Duets: Caitlyn Sowieja and Olivia Anderson; Taylor Schandorff and Natalie Donner; Brady Essig and Drew Kelly; Kindra Kubat and Kiara Boeck; Kyrielle and Rhylan Peterson.
Music ensembles: Kyrielle Peterson, Tatyanna Bond, Larissa Lumsden, Katie Scherger and Taylor Schandorff.
Rhythm of Life - Olivia Anderson, Molly McCool, Haylee Sawyer, Caitlyn Sowieja and Olivia Zill.
My Heart’s in the Highland - Rene Cortez, Cody Marquardt, Rhylan Peterson and Hunter Welch.
