April Paulson ends 2016 with a roar

April Paulson was presented the 2016 Kasson-Mantorville Lion of the Year award at the Lions Extravaganza. April has been a Lion member for six years and a volunteer for many club projects, such as helping clean up the school gym after K-M sports events, picking up trash from the bleachers after the K-M home football games, pancake breakfasts, scrap metal drive, rummage sale, box fill registration, ringing bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle, and Marigold Days food stand.  Congratulations to April for your willingness to help out on a variety of K-M Lion projects.

 

