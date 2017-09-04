FFA Alumni: Helping the cause at Triton, K-M

Watch out for Triton High School’s FFA chapter.

It’s about 50 to 55 students strong, and growing.

“They’ve got a giant snowball going, and it gets bigger and bigger every year, and they get better and faster and smarter every year,” FFA alumni Tim Marquardt said. “Once one kid sees one of his classmates succeed, then he wants to succeed, too. So it makes everybody try a lot harder.”

FFA Advisor Robert Ickler is doing all he can with the program, of course. But he can sometimes use a little help.

Thus, a Triton FFA Alumni Chapter was formed a few weeks ago, to support the Ag Education and Triton FFA programs.

And that group has good numbers.

You need 10 members to have an official FFA Alumni chapter: Triton has about 25, on hand (including two 2016 graduates) to help Ickler prepare students for contests, chaperoning – whatever.