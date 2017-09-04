Monday, April 10, 2017
Home / County News / FFA Alumni: Helping the cause at Triton, K-M
Triton FFA Alumni officers include, from left: David Fitzgerald, Sheryl Dohrmann, Tim Marquardt and Robby Gilliland. The recently-formed group works to assist FFA Advisor Robert Ickler, and hopes to help provide scholarships for graduating Triton High School FFA members. Kasson-Mantorville also continues its successful, longtime alumni program.

FFA Alumni: Helping the cause at Triton, K-M

Sun, 04/09/2017 - 12:46pm admin1

Watch out for Triton High School’s FFA chapter.

It’s about 50 to 55 students strong, and growing.

“They’ve got a giant snowball going, and it gets bigger and bigger every year, and they get better and faster and smarter every year,” FFA alumni Tim Marquardt said. “Once one kid sees one of his classmates succeed, then he wants to succeed, too. So it makes everybody try a lot harder.”

FFA Advisor Robert Ickler is doing all he can with the program, of course. But he can sometimes use a little help.

Thus, a Triton FFA Alumni Chapter was formed a few weeks ago, to support the Ag Education and Triton FFA programs.

And that group has good numbers.

You need 10 members to have an official FFA Alumni chapter: Triton has about 25, on hand (including two 2016 graduates) to help Ickler prepare students for contests, chaperoning – whatever.

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media