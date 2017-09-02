Model cars steer into WC history center

What’s a man to do about a love of cars but is not able to have real ones?

That answer is simple. Collect model cars. Just ask Ray Six of West Concord.

Ever since Six wrote a paper in high school about the history of automobiles, he’s been hooked on cars.

His fascination for cars carried over into a hobby of collecting model cars for many years. A large selection of that collection has now found a new home at the West Concord Historical Society.

Six, a retired principal from West Concord, donated his car collection to the historical society last summer. The cars are now on display in rooms and hallways where he used to monitor children. The school was transformed into the community’s historical archive in 1994.

There are 321 model cars, most of them 1-32 scale, on display from Six’s collection, which includes a 1912 Ford. Six built display racks for