Thursday, February 9, 2017
Home / Dodge County Independent / County News / Model cars steer into WC history center

Model cars steer into WC history center

Thu, 02/09/2017 - 1:52pm admin1
Retired principal donates auto collection
By: 
By RICK BUSSLER DCI Publisher bprick@frontier.com

What’s a man to do about a love of cars but is not able to have real ones?

That answer is simple. Collect model cars. Just ask Ray Six of West Concord. 

Ever since Six wrote a paper in high school about the history of automobiles, he’s been hooked on cars.

His fascination for cars carried over into a hobby of collecting model cars for many years. A large selection of that collection has now found a new home at the West Concord Historical Society. 

Six, a retired principal from West Concord, donated his car collection to the historical society last summer. The cars are now on display in rooms and hallways where he used to monitor children. The school was transformed into the community’s historical archive in 1994. 

There are 321 model cars, most of them 1-32 scale, on display from Six’s collection, which includes a 1912 Ford. Six built display racks for

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media