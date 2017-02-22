Top educator to stay at Triton

After a few months of uncertainty, the top educator at Triton Public Schools will remain as the district’s superintendent.

On Feb. 13, the Triton School Board unanimously approved a new three year contract for Brett Joyce, who has been superintendent for three years and with the district for 19 years. Under the terms of the contract, Joyce will receive $123,000 in 2017, $126,000 in 2018 and $129,000 in 2019.

Joyce’s future with Triton did not look promising last fall when the school board decided to not renew his contract at the end of the current school year. However, when three new board members were elected last November and they made a point of keeping Joyce around. At the January meeting, the newly elected board decided to begin negotiations with Joyce on a new contract.

New board chairman Jim Jensen led the effort to keep Joyce with the district. Jensen had a previous working relationship with Joyce when he served as the district’s school resource officer while employed with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Joyce was the high school principal.

“I know how much he cares about our children,” said Jensen. “My goal was to do what’s best for Triton. I knew we could work through this and improve education for our children.”

Joyce is relieved to have this latest chapter of uncertainty with his career behind him. “Humility is a good thing to learn now and then,” he said about the past few months. “It tests your character. I was always hoping something would work out,” he added.

The ordeal has helped Joyce realize that family, faith and friends are most important