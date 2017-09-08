The trouble with sister

I was born into this world with the sole purpose to be a playmate. Any second child knows the struggles of having an older sibling. Any middle child knows the struggles of having a younger sibling.

That’s why they had me, so I could entertain and one day play with my older sister. They didn’t think very far ahead, though. They never contemplated my sister, Katie, hating me.

Before me she was the only child. Of course she hated it.

She definitely didn’t like me either.

If you look back at old family photos you will find me in almost every shot that Katie is in. I loved my sister. I looked up to her so much. She didn’t like the attention from me, but she liked the attention she got from our parents.

She’d do a lot to get other people’s attention, and she did even more to try to get rid of me.

My mother recalls the time she walked in on Katie hitting me with a toy shing pole, or the time Katie was going to cut off my hair but quickly re- thought and cut off her own. She got plenty of attention then.