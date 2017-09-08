The trouble with sister
I was born into this world with the sole purpose to be a playmate. Any second child knows the struggles of having an older sibling. Any middle child knows the struggles of having a younger sibling.
That’s why they had me, so I could entertain and one day play with my older sister. They didn’t think very far ahead, though. They never contemplated my sister, Katie, hating me.
Before me she was the only child. Of course she hated it.
She definitely didn’t like me either.
If you look back at old family photos you will find me in almost every shot that Katie is in. I loved my sister. I looked up to her so much. She didn’t like the attention from me, but she liked the attention she got from our parents.
She’d do a lot to get other people’s attention, and she did even more to try to get rid of me.
My mother recalls the time she walked in on Katie hitting me with a toy shing pole, or the time Katie was going to cut off my hair but quickly re- thought and cut off her own. She got plenty of attention then.
There was another time my mother brought us both in for our checkups. The doctor found my sister’s bite marks on my legs and quickly assumed my mother had done it.
She wasn’t happy about that.
My parents did a lot to protect me from my sister’s erce ways. She was just a toddler, so I don’t blame her for her rather violent tendencies.
To upset us both, they decided to have my brother, Zach, instead.
We both bonded over our bubbling hate for the new baby, but we quickly got over it when we realized we shared many similarities.
It was actually a long time before I started walking. My mom said it took me forever, that I loved being carried and strolled around. I mean, who wouldn’t?
When I did nally start walking, my sister took my stroller from me. She loved to be pushed around by me, and we would race around stores with me trailing behind her.
My sister just recently graduated high school, alongside her other 130 classmates. I’m surprisingly proud of her for making it this far, because her work ethic is lacking.
Along with graduations comes graduation parties. Mom made a big deal out of her party. She went craft- crazy and made so many decorations.
Some of the decorations were pictures. Old photos from the early 2000s, the flash directed toward a little girl and her life.
You’ll find me in almost all of them, somewhere in the background.
See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.