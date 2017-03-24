Easter Egg Hunt set for April 8

The Kasson Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8 at Veterans Memorial (North) Park.

Age groups are 1-3, 4-6, and 7-9.

There will be candy, prizes and fun.

Youngsters should bring a basket for their treats. They can come early and meet the Easter Bunny.

Follow the carrot trail to the Easter Bunny Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Community Education Building, 606 16th St. NE.

The cost is $10 per family.

Rain date is Saturday, April 15 for the activities.