Cities, school district unite with cost-saving plan
Someone was thinking outside the box in 2008.
The thought was: the cities of Kasson and Mantorville are always in need of outdoor equipment, as is the Kasson-Mantorville School District, so why not combine forces?
Thus began the KM Joint Venture, a financial collaboration on outdoor equipment that benefits each of the entities and their stakeholders, reducing costs.
Annual payments to the Venture totaling $25,000 have helped purchase a soil seeder, an aerator, scoreboards, portable bleachers (for festival in the park, moved for diff baseball tournaments; moved around as people need it), portable soccer goalposts, fencing, signage, a batting cage, and outdoor basketball hoops, among other things.
“Number one, it’s been great for us as a school district, and I would think that the other two city entities would say the same,” K-M Schools Superintendent Mark Matuska said. “And it’s saved the taxpayers an awful lot of money because we’re sharing equipment that, in a lot of places, everybody has their own. And now we’ve got the ability, and with a little communication between all three entities, we can all use it at different times. So it’s been fantastic.
See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.