Distance runners show strong potential at Early Bird Invitational

It might be a little early to diagnose what types of strengths and weaknesses a team will have coming into the spring season, but after a solid performance by the Triton track and ﬁeld team last week, it could be said that the distance runners will be the main attraction all season long.

The Cobras put on a show in the distance races at the Lewiston-Altura Early Bird Invitational on March 30 as Courtney West took home a title in the 1600 meter run while the girls 4x800 meter relay team ﬁnished second in the event which featured seven area schools.

West’s performance in the 1600 meter run was the highlight for Triton as she was able to run what Triton track and ﬁeld coach Bruce Huber would call an “easy” 5:27 mile. After pacing herself in the ﬁrst 800 meters, she was able to take charge in the last 800 to win the race by 17 seconds over Lanesboro/Fillmore Central’s Kiera Olson.