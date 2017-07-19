BREAKING NEWS: Authorities investigating possible tornado touchdown

The Dodge County Sheriff has confirmed his office is investigating a possible tornado touchdown Wednesday afternoon north of Claremont.

Sheriff Scott Rose told the DCI that emergency management director Matt Maas will be surveying damage with weather officials to determine if it was a tornado that touched down on the Kent Schmidt turkey farm about two miles north of Claremont near the Steele-Dodge border.

A tornado warning was issued for Dodge County by Maas just before the storm hit.

No one was injured, but there was significant structural damage to the turkey barns.

Winds in excess of 65 mph were reported in Kasson along with heavy rainfall around 5 p.m.

Rose said deputies had ample time to get warning to fairgoers at the opening day of Dodge County Fair in Kasson. One minor injury was reported during the storm at the fairgrounds.