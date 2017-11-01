BREAKING NEWS: Explosion rocks McNeilus

At 10:20 a.m. there was an explosion at McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing facility. Fire crews from nearby towns were called in and Minnesota Energy is on the scene. It appears that people rushed out of the area and someone being carried out on a stretcher.At least four people were injured. Two were transported by helicopter and two transported by ground ambulance. Roads are completely blocked off in the area of McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing.

Dodge County Independent will be providing updates online as they come in