BREAKING NEWS: Man charged in Dodge Center murder

A Rochester man has been charged in connection with the drug overdose death of a Dodge Center man in early December.

Donte D’Andre Wilkins, 19, faces two counts of second-degree and third-degree murder in the death of Tyler Reed Gray. Wilkins appeared in Dodge County District Court Friday morning where the judge set bail at $250,000 unconditional or $125,000 with conditions.

Deputies arrested Wilkins Thursday as he entered the Goodhue County Courthouse to appear on an unrelated case. An arrest warrant had been issued on the Dodge County case.

Wilkins is accused of causing the death of Gray on Dec. 8. Deputies responded to a Dodge Center residence where they found Gray unresponsive in a bathtub. They performed CPR on him, but he died at the scene. The official autopsy report indicates that Gray died from fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin toxicity.

The DCI will have more on this story in next week’s print edition.