Helping Hands

Kasson-Mantorville Middle School students were out and about Tuesday, helping out with various community service projects during an advisory community service day.

They were seen raking at the Dodge County Courthouse Annex in Mantorville, and packaging items for people in need at Just Like Home Child Care in Kasson.

The kids in Mantorville, some 40 strong, joyously tossed around nearly as many leaves as they raked.

“It’s fun. The kids love it,” said instructor Dawn Johnson, a member of the “Geek Squad” raking team, which was up against the Mighty Mites, led by Erik Myron. “The kids can give back to the community. They get to see parts of the community in a different way. And as you can see, they’re having fun.”