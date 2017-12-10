Friday, October 13, 2017
Carter (left), Gabi and Diego Espinoza have been busy 4-H members for years. The Kasson youngsters are pictured with some of the many awards they’ve earned over the years.

Kasson siblings enjoy the 4-H life

Thu, 10/12/2017
They’re among several area members recognized during National 4-H Week
By: 
RICHARD JOHNSON

Diego Espinoza is a veteran member of the Zumbro Rockets 4-H club.

He’s been there, done that.

At age 10.

The Kasson youngster started out as a “Cloverbud” (4-H members in kindergarten through second grade) and is starting his sixth year in the organization.

He and his dairy cows earned a grand champion title in showmanship at the 2016 Dodge County Fair, was reserve champion in his age group this past summer, and is in his first year with a dog project – teaching the critters to listen and behave.

“I like showing the cows,” Diego said. “I just like working at the barn at the Fair.”

His sister Gabi, 15, and brother Carter, 17, also are longtime 4-Hers.

The siblings are among several area 4-H members whom we recognized as part of National 4-H Week, Oct. 1-7 (see Page A6 for more local coverage). 

“It takes a lot of work” and instills values, said the Espinoza children’s mother, MaryBeth, a former 4-Her with the Milton Blazers club and current Zumbro Rockets advisor, with Karen Naatz.

“I’m very proud of them,” she said. “4-H really helped them become responsible. It’s fun to see them come out of their shell.”

Gabi Espinoza, beginning her 10th year showing dairy cows, has served as 4-H county officer, club reporter, and club secretary.

She placed first in the all-breeds category at the 2016 Dodge County Fair, and showed Red and White Holsteins at the 2016 Minnesota State Fair.

