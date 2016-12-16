NEWS ALERT: Snow causes slippery roads - rollover

The department is asking that if drivers do have to travel this weekend to slow down, turn on your headlines and turn off your cruise control.

Crews will be out plowing as conditions allow. MnDOT asks when driving near snowplows to stay back at least five, but preferably ten, car lengths behind the plow.

Lt. Tiffani Nielson of the Minnesota State Patrol is also asking drivers to postpone travels if possible and to, "Be prepared by running errands, picking up medications or buying groceries before the storm hits." Nielson also says that, "If travel is necessary, make sure everyone in the vehicle is dressed for the cold and bring blankets, water, food, phone chargers and an emergency kit."