NEWS ALERT: Snow causes slippery roads - rollover
There was a one car rollover involving a Ford Mustang, off Hwy. 14 near Kasson at about 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. No injuries were reported. Icy road conditions are a major concern going into the weekend.
In a press release MnDOT says drivers can expect heavy, drifting snow and below-zero temperatures that will make travel difficult.
MnDOT deputy commissioner Sue Mulvihill says, "We know that salt will take time to work with such extreme temperatures. We urge motorists to either delay travel plans or, if they must drive, plan ahead and drive according to the road conditions."
Heavy snow and low temperatures will likely cause slipper road conditions. MnDOT says that when temperatures reach -15 salt is less effective on the roadways and that sand is best used when applied around corners to give vehicles traction.
The department is asking that if drivers do have to travel this weekend to slow down, turn on your headlines and turn off your cruise control.
Crews will be out plowing as conditions allow. MnDOT asks when driving near snowplows to stay back at least five, but preferably ten, car lengths behind the plow.
Lt. Tiffani Nielson of the Minnesota State Patrol is also asking drivers to postpone travels if possible and to, "Be prepared by running errands, picking up medications or buying groceries before the storm hits." Nielson also says that, "If travel is necessary, make sure everyone in the vehicle is dressed for the cold and bring blankets, water, food, phone chargers and an emergency kit."
