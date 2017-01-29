News Update: State Patrol releases name in fatality

The State Patrol has identified the victim of Saturday’s fatal car crash west of Kasson as Stephanie Dawn Sholtz, 42, of Rochester.

She was alone in the vehicle when it rolled over on U.S. Highway 14 near County Road 9. The patrol reports Sholtz was wearing her seat belt and no alcohol was involved. The roads were icy at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.

A 42-year-old woman from Rochester has died in a one vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 14 west of Kasson.

The State Patrol has not released the name of the woman pending notification of family.

The rollover happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 14 just west of County Road 9. It appears the vehicle was traveling westbound, went off the road into the median and ended up flipped over on the eastbound side.

Initial reports indicated the driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

The State Patrol is investigating the crash and we will have more details as they become available.

Kasson Police, Kasson Fire, Dodge County Sheriff and Dodge Center Ambulance are assisting at the scene.