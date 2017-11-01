UPDATE: Explosion Rocks McNeilus Truck

An explosion rocked the McNeilus Truck Manufacturing facility in Dodge Center, Minn., Wednesday morning, resulting in four confirmed hospitalized individuals.

Emergency response units from around Dodge County were dispatched to the scene, in addition to two Mayo One air transports.

“Two people were transported by two separate Mayo One helicopters,” said Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant, Troy Christianson. “Two others were taken away by separate ground transport.”

A large swath of Dodge Center was cordoned off by law enforcement vehicles—from Dodge County, Kasson, and the state patrol—and even, for awhile, snowplows, as traffic was directed away from the damaged facility, which is a final paint application building.