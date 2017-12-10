Friday, October 13, 2017
Kaitlyn McNeill is crowned Homecoming Queen during a coronation ceremony Oct. 6 at Kasson-Mantorville High School. Homecoming King Eli Herbst smiles in the background. The event kicked off Homecoming Day.

Victory tops busy Homecoming Week at K-M

RICHARD JOHNSON

Kasson-Mantorville High School celebrated Homecoming Week in style this past week, with dress-up days, all sorts of contests, a coronation ceremony, parade and pep fest.

Eli Herbst and Kaitlyn McNeil were crowned King and Queen before the big Homecoming parade on Oct. 6.

The parade, held in a light rain, started near the Dodge County Fairgrounds, wound past the K-M Middle School and Elementary School and Community Education buildings, and back to the high school for a rousing pep fest.

K-M then faced Byron High in a mid-day volleyball match, and community members joined students for lunch in the school commons.

The KoMets, ranked 7th in Class 4A by maxpreps.com, defeated unbeaten Rochester Lourdes (ranked second in Class 3A) 34-14 on Friday’s Homecoming football game, improving to 6-0.

It was K-M’s first victory over Lourdes since 2009.

