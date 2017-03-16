K-M students ready for Schoolhouse Rock!

If leading a musical cast of 62 youngsters in grades 5-8 is a challenge, Bernie Buehler is up for it.

He and co-directors Tony Boldt and Andrew Faller are preparing the youths for “Schoolhouse Rock Live!”, based on the 1970s TV show.

Performances are March 24-26 at the Kasson-Mantorville Performing Arts Center.

“We’ve got a fantastic cast,” Buehler said. “This is one of the nicest groups of kids I’ve worked with. They are young, they are excited, they are energized. And they’ve been just great to work with. I’m looking forward to students really mastering the music and the choreography, to really let their talents shine.”

Middle-schoolers performed “Seussical The Musical” last spring, and students in grades 3-12 performed “The Sound of Music” last fall.

“This one’s very different,” Buehler said. “This one requires a lot of creativity, a lot of movement, a lot of choreography. It’s more focused on the singing and choreography.

“It’s a very middle school-friendly musical. Fun, light, educational,” he said. “We look for musicals that are appropriate for this level.”