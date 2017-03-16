Thursday, March 16, 2017
Gunnar Ramberg will represent Triton Middle School at the Minnesota National Geographic State Bee.

Triton student qualifies for National Geographic state bee

Thu, 03/16/2017 - 12:40pm admin1
Gunnar Ramberg, an eighth-grader at Triton Middle School, has qualified for the 2017 Minnesota National Geographic State Bee, to be held Friday, March 31 at MSU-Mankato.
 
This is the second level of the National Geographic Bee competition, now in its 29th year. School Bees were held in schools with fourth- through eighth-grade students throughout Minnesota to determine each school champion. 
 
School champions then took a qualifying test, which they submitted to the National Geographic Society. 
 
The Society has invited up to 100 of the top-scoring students in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense Dependents Schools and U.S. territories to compete in the State Bees.

