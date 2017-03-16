Triton student qualifies for National Geographic state bee
Thu, 03/16/2017 - 12:40pm admin1
Gunnar Ramberg, an eighth-grader at Triton Middle School, has qualified for the 2017 Minnesota National Geographic State Bee, to be held Friday, March 31 at MSU-Mankato.
This is the second level of the National Geographic Bee competition, now in its 29th year. School Bees were held in schools with fourth- through eighth-grade students throughout Minnesota to determine each school champion.
School champions then took a qualifying test, which they submitted to the National Geographic Society.
The Society has invited up to 100 of the top-scoring students in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense Dependents Schools and U.S. territories to compete in the State Bees.
See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.