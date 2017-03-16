Triton student qualifies for National Geographic state bee

Gunnar Ramberg, an eighth-grader at Triton Middle School, has qualified for the 2017 Minnesota National Geographic State Bee, to be held Friday, March 31 at MSU-Mankato.

This is the second level of the National Geographic Bee competition, now in its 29th year. School Bees were held in schools with fourth- through eighth-grade students throughout Minnesota to determine each school champion.

School champions then took a qualifying test, which they submitted to the National Geographic Society.

The Society has invited up to 100 of the top-scoring students in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense Dependents Schools and U.S. territories to compete in the State Bees.