Life in Miniature

Wayne Hendrickson’s dining room is crowded with dozens of curious little characters, who’ve made themselves right at home.

There’s a gnome with the basic gnome’s pointy hat, a gentleman in an old-style raincoat, and a floppy-eared rabbit wearing overalls.

Not to mention an eager beaver using a chainsaw, and a guy wearing a sweater and cap representing the University of Minnesota – Hendrickson’s alma mater.

Hendrickson said his wife, Genny, is on board with housing the folks in their Kasson home. They don’t take up much space, and they are Wayne’s unique creations: miniature, flat-plane, Scandinavian-style wood carvings, in honor of his heritage.

“She’s used to it, I guess,” Hendrickson said with a laugh. “It kind of keeps me out of the bars.”

“I’m proud of him for all he’s done,” Genny said. “Just amazing. He can take a piece of wood and make it into a little person. To me it’s incredible, what any of those woodcarvers can do – him in particular. I think he’s done a great job.”

Hendrickson, 71, a native of Lamberton, Minn., is retired from careers in agriculture, finance and purchasing.