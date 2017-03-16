Thursday, March 16, 2017
Home / Dodge County Independent / News / Plaza Morena seeks Dodge Center market
Plaza Morena Campestre Grill may soon begin business in the former Dairy Queen building in Dodge Center.

Plaza Morena seeks Dodge Center market

Thu, 03/16/2017 - 12:13pm admin1
Restaurant/bar may locate on former DQ site
By: 
Richard Johnson DCI Managing Editor
Jose Herrera, owner of Plaza Morena Campestre Grill restaurants in Owatonna and Albert Lea, said he hopes to open a third restaurant/bar in the former Dairy Queen building in Dodge Center.
 
He was awaiting a liquor license and hopes to purchase the building from Minneapolis-based Dairy Queen this week.
 
Herrera also owns Gran Plaza Mexican Grill in Faribault. He closed a Rochester store early this year, ahead of a planned partial demolition of the Miracle Mile shopping center.
 
He said Dodge Center’s former DQ building, built in the mid-1970s and closed about a year-and-a-half ago, would be spruced up but kept much as it is, with booths and such.
 
“I believe we’ll have good business there, and also we have very good food,” he said. “It’s a small town, and we get a lot of business from around there, so why not? Lots of people asked me to build one, so this is the perfect time to open the business there.”

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media