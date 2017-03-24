Saturday, March 25, 2017
Elle Schultz and Harrison Heppelman display their clarinet skills.

K-M hosts band concert

Fri, 03/24/2017
By: 
Richard Johnson DCI Managing Editor

Kasson-Mantorville High School’s jazz, symphonic and concert bands joined Chamber ensembles March 14 in a band concert in the KMHS Performing Arts Center. 

The musicians, under the direction of Anthony Boldt, played songs ranging from “Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most (featuring the Jazz Band’s trombone section),” “Sir Duke,” and “Quad City Stomp,” to “Kirkpatrick Fanfare,” “Walden,” and “St. Louis Blues.”

K-M’s Concert Band and Concert Choir will perform in New York City during a trip from March 31-April 4.

