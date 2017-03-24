Saturday, March 25, 2017
Home / Dodge County Independent / News / Go, STEVE, Go!
Students get STEVE ready to climb a rope – which he did during the FIRST regional robotics competition in Duluth. From left to right: Keegan Leth, Nick Kremer and Justin Klepel.

Go, STEVE, Go!

Fri, 03/24/2017 - 12:13am admin1
K-M robotics team heads to international event
By: 
RICHARD JOHNSON DCI Managing Editor

At first it’s difficult to see them in the video: a bunch of Kasson-Mantorville High School students swarming with dozens more students from Minnesota schools at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

It’s a frenzy of activity. Machines are whirling around on a stage.

And then it happens.

STEVE climbs a rope. And the K-M crew goes wild, jumping up and down in elation.

STEVE (Self-aware Technological Electrical Vehicular Entity, named by senior John Klinkhammer) has been the center of their universe for six weeks. And that darned robot came through in the clutch on March 1 at the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) regional robotics competition.

He and his human handlers sent the 27 K-M Robotics Club members to the International FIRST Robotics competition, April 26-29 in St. Louis.

“It’s pretty wild,” K-M Technology Education instructor Chris Otterness said. “The kids are excited. They’ve put a ton of time in it. It’s only a six-week building season, so we only had six weeks to get it built from the time they tell us what the game is until our event. We pretty much put in a ton of hours in six weeks. Got it bagged up, brought it up to Duluth, and had a pretty good showing. It was pretty fun.”

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media