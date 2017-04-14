K-M honors Teacher of the Year

Alecia Meline was surprised to see family members gathered March 31 at her place of business.

That would be Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, where Me-line has taught first graders for nine years.

The occasion: Meline was hon-ored as the school district’s Teacher of the Year, through Education Minnesota, “A voice for professional educators and students,” according to educationminnesota.org.

She is among nominees for 2017-2018 Education Minnesota Teacher of the Year.