Friday, April 14, 2017
Alecia Meline

K-M honors Teacher of the Year

Fri, 04/14/2017 - 6:29pm admin1
Veteran instructor is up for state award
By: 
RICHARD JOHNSON DCI Managing Editor

Alecia Meline was surprised to see family members gathered March 31 at her place of business.

That would be Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School, where Me-line has taught first graders for nine years.

The occasion: Meline was hon-ored as the school district’s Teacher of the Year, through Education Minnesota, “A voice for professional educators and students,” according to educationminnesota.org.
She is among nominees for 2017-2018 Education Minnesota Teacher of the Year.

