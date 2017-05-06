News Update: Former senator makes run for Congress

A former Minnesota senator is making a run for the U.S. Congress.

Vicki Jensen, DFL of Owatonna, announced Monday afternoon that she wants the congressional seat currently being held by Tim Walz. In March, Walz announced he is running for Minnesota governor in 2018.

In making her announcement, Jensen said she is building on her experience as a mother, small business entrepreneur and state legislator to conquer Walz’s congressional seat.

“Our ability to achieve our goals as individuals, families, businesses and communities depends on our courage to work together for our future,” said Jensen, who operates an independent insurance agency with her husband in Owatonna. “I believe people want to send someone to Washington who tells it like it is, allows a seat at the table for everyone, and works hard because they do.”

Jensen was elected to District 24 state senate in 2012, but lost to John Jasinski in 2016.