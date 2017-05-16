News Update: Supreme Court asked to look at Dodge feedlot issue

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
The Minnesota Supreme Court is being asked to look into the on-going feedlot issue in Dodge County.

On Tuesday, Lowell and Evelyn Trom of rural Blooming Prairie filed a petition with the Supreme Court asking it to review the feedlot controversy that has been swirling around southern Dodge County for three years.

The attorney for the Troms says Dodge County and Masching Swine Farms have 20 days to respond to the petition. Once a response is filed, the Supreme Court has 40 days to issue a decision on whether it will look at the case or not. 

This latest legal twist comes after the Minnesota Court of Appeals threw out the case based on a legal technicality in April and issued no decision on the merits of the case.

 

