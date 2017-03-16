Commerce Department offers post-storm assistance
The Department of Commerce’s Consumer Services Center is available to help consumers with questions, concerns, or complaints following a damaging storm, flood, or tornado.
High winds on March 6 caused extensive damage around southeastern Minnesota. A barn was moved off its foundation on the Wayne Alberts farm near Mantorville (pictured above).
The CSC helps consumers understand their rights, work with insurers to settle a claim, and help Minnesotans make informed insurance decisions after a flood or storm damages their home, auto, or property, Rep. Duane Quam, R-Byron, said following last week’s damaging storm in southeast Minnesota.
Call the CSC at (651) 539-1600 or 800-657-3602 (greater Minnesota), or email consumer.protection@state.mn.us for more information.
Or see the Commerce Department’s Disaster Information Center website at http://mn.gov/commerce/consumers/your-home/protect/dic/.