Commerce Department offers post-storm assistance

The Department of Commerce’s Consumer Services Center is available to help consumers with questions, concerns, or complaints following a damaging storm, flood, or tornado.

High winds on March 6 caused extensive damage around southeastern Minnesota. A barn was moved off its foundation on the Wayne Alberts farm near Mantorville (pictured above).

The CSC helps consumers understand their rights, work with insurers to settle a claim, and help Minnesotans make informed insurance decisions after a flood or storm damages their home, auto, or property, Rep. Duane Quam, R-Byron, said following last week’s damaging storm in southeast Minnesota.