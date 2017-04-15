Local groups to send fallen chief’s family to Washington for memorial

The widow of a fallen Hayfield police chief honored locally just a few months after dying 18 years ago from injuries sustained while on duty will be making a trip along with other family members to Washington, D.C. next month to honor him for his ultimate sacrifice.

Kathy Claassen of Kasson, her two children and six grandchildren will fly to the nation’s capital for National Law Enforcement Memorial Day thanks to the generosity of some local organizations.

Three checks totaling $3,500 were presented to the Claassen family Tuesday afternoon at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Mantorville. The Minnesota 100 Club donated $2,500 while the Hayfield Chamber of Commerce gave $750 and the Hayfield American Legion $250.