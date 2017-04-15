Sunday, April 16, 2017
Home / Dodge County Independent / News / Local groups to send fallen chief’s family to Washington for memorial
Staff Photo: Richard Johnson Kathy Klaassen, second from left, pauses for a photo with Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose, at far left; Jack Davy of the Minnesota 100 Club; and Klaassen’s children, Mark Klaassen and Jean Allen. Kathy Klaasen’s husband, former Hayfield police chief Doug Klaassen, died 18 years ago from injuries sustained while on duty. The Klaassens will travel to Washington, D.C., to honor Doug for his sacrifice.

Local groups to send fallen chief’s family to Washington for memorial

Sat, 04/15/2017 - 12:04pm admin1
By: 
RICK BUSSLER DCI Publisher

The widow of a fallen Hayfield police chief honored locally just a few months after dying 18 years ago from injuries sustained while on duty will be making a trip along with other family members to Washington, D.C. next month to honor him for his ultimate sacrifice.

Kathy Claassen of Kasson, her two children and six grandchildren will fly to the nation’s capital for National Law Enforcement Memorial Day thanks to the generosity of some local organizations.

Three checks totaling $3,500 were presented to the Claassen family Tuesday afternoon at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office in Mantorville.  The Minnesota 100 Club donated $2,500 while the Hayfield Chamber of Commerce gave $750 and the Hayfield American Legion $250.

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media