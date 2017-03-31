K-M youth wrestlers advance to NYWA State tournment

The conclusion of the Kasson-Mantorville youth wrestling season draws near as the weekend approaches. The NYWA State tournament is the grand finale to youth folkstyle season. 26 KM youth wrestlers advanced out of Districts and competed in the NYWA Regional tournament this past weekend in Byron. Friday night hosted the 5th-8th graders and the tournament finished Saturday with the PreK-4th graders. 19 KM wrestlers earned their spot on the podium to advance onto the NYWA State individual tournament, which will begin this Thursday in Rochester at the Mayo Civic Center. The top 3 place winners advance. However, in order to fill the state brackets evenly , one of the seven NYWA regions earns a Wild Card. This year five KM wrestlers benefited from the Wild Card draw and advance onto state after earning 4th place.